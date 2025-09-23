Oz’s Healy banking on ‘squad depth’ for WC

Bengaluru: Captain Alyssa Healy believes the perfect mix of youth and experience in her side will help defending champions Australia lay their hands on a record-extending eighth Women’s ODI World Cup title.

The upcoming edition of the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30, with Australia once again entering as overwhelming favourites.

“Our group is incredibly well-balanced, with plenty of youth to complement the more experienced players. While for some it will be their first ODI World Cup, they’ve all had exposure to major tournaments and high-pressure series,” Healy wrote in her ICC column.

Australia rounded off their preparations with a thrilling 2-1 series win over India last week, boosting their morale further ahead of the marquee event.

“I think we’re in a great spot as a team. We’ve had some valuable time together as a group across multiple camps over the winter,,” she said. agencies