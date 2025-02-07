Oz leave Lankans marooned

Galle: Australia were firmly in control against Sri Lanka in the second Test after reducing the host to 229/9 by stumps on Day 1 Thursday.

Half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis kept Sri Lanka in the game, but their hopes of a big first-innings total after winning the toss did not materialise.

Australia bowled with discipline, sticking to its plans and backing it up with excellent fielding despite extreme heat and humidity.

Sri Lanka lost opener Pathum Nissanka early, but a 70-run stand for the second wicket between Dimuth Karunaratne and Chandimal steadied the innings.

Spinner Nathan Lyon broke through when Karunaratne was late in bringing his bat down and was bowled off an inside edge.

Sri Lanka slumped to 127/5 as the lower middle-order struggled against disciplined bowling.

“We had a good start but then the afternoon session was poor,” Sri Lanka batting coadch Thilina Kandamby said. ” A few good knocks from Chandimal and Mendis but not what we wanted at the end of the day.

“In the afternoon session, our approach was too negative. There were too many

dot balls and not much

rotation of strike. We have given options for them to

rotate the strike and do things differently but it keeps happening.”

Sri Lanka’s approach was so careless that even part-time spinner Travis Head

found himself among the wickets in his first over. Kamindu Mendis, attempting to cut a delivery too close to his body, was caught at slip by Steve Smith.

Chandimal was rarely troubled during his fighting 74, which included six boundaries and a six. However, Matthew Kuhnemann drew the in-form batter out of his crease and Alex Carey’s quick glovework stumped in a flash.

“I am very happy with Dinesh Chandimal,” Kandamby said. “His approach even at training was good.