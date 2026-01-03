Over 250 wrestlers in fray at PWL auctions

new delhi: Over 250 wrestlers, including Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, will go under the hammer at the Pro Wrestling League player auction here on Saturday.

India’s premier franchise-based professional wrestling league sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is set for a high-profile return to competitive action after a six-year hiatus.

Wrestlers in the PWL 2026 auction pool have been classified into four categories – A+ (Marquee), A, B, and C – based on performance credentials and international standing. The base prices for these categories have been fixed at 18 lakh for A+ wrestlers, 12 lakh for Category A, 8 lakh for Category B, and 3 lakh for Category C, offering franchises a structured and transparent bidding framework. The auction pool features a strong mix of elite international competitors, including Olympic and world champions and medallists and established stars.

Several high-profile names, including the likes of Japanese women’s wrestling legend Yui Susaki, Cuban Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, find place in the A+ category.