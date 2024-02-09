‘Over 1.5 crore youths register on My Bharat, Mera Yuva Bharat’

NEW DELHI: The Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in a recent statement, expressed immense gratitude and happiness towards the overwhelming response received for the “My Bharat, Mera Yuva Bharat” platform launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.



With the platform aimed at providing youth with unparalleled opportunities for personal and leadership development, the minister was pleased to announce that over 1.5 crore youth have already registered as volunteers within a few months of its launch.

Highlighting the significance of youth engagement in nation-building, the minister unveiled plans for various upcoming initiatives tailored to the interests and aspirations of the registered volunteers.

From sports talent hunts under the Khelo India programme to voter awareness campaigns, the platform promises a diverse range of avenues for youth to explore

and excel.

Emphasising the pivotal role of youth in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ outlined by the Prime Minister, the minister addressed both registered volunteers and potential participants, urging them to register on the official website, mybharat.gov.in, at the earliest.

The Union minister said: “You are not just Gen-Z; you are Bharat’s Amrit Peedhi.” Encouraging youth to seize the opportunity to shape the future of the nation, the Minister reiterated the platform’s commitment to fostering unity, innovation, and determination among its volunteers.

In conclusion, the minister called upon the youth to take action today for a brighter tomorrow, affirming their pivotal role in scripting the future of the nation. For further information and registration, interested individuals are encouraged to visit mybharat.gov.in.