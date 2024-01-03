Osaka’s first tournament as a mom ends in loss to Pliskova in Brisbane

A loss didn’t bother Naomi Osaka at the Brisbane International as much as the missed opportunity for more matches ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. The four-time major winner’s first tournament since becoming a mother ended in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 second-round loss Wednesday to three-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova.

Osaka won her first match at the elite level since late 2022 on Monday in straight sets against Tamara Korpatsch.

After that win, she said the birth in July of her daughter, Shai, and the changes to her mindset since becoming a mother had given her a better perspective on tennis. A second-round encounter featuring two former No. 1-ranked players was a step up in tempo and a better indication of how Osaka’s preparations are going for the Australian Open starting Jan. 14. “The week is definitely shorter than I wanted it to be,” Osaka said in a news conference. “I feel like I’m pretty good where I am right now. Even the last time I played her, I think I played better today.

“I feel like, honestly, I think I’m pretty good. Like, the court is just really ... It’s her court, you know what I mean? I guess I’ll see what happens in Melbourne.”