Oranje squeeze

Madrid: Memphis Depay became Netherlands’ outright all-time top scorer with two goals in a 3-2 win at Lithuania in World Cup qualifying.

Depay scored his 51st and 52nd goals for the Netherlands, surpassing the 50 scored by Robin van Persie, according to FIFA.

The 31-year-old Depay got the opening goal of the match in Kaunas in the 11th and the winner in the 63rd.

Netherlands tops Group G with 10 points from four matches.

Poland defeated Finland 3-1 at home with Robert Lewandowski among the scorers for the hosts. Poland, who have played five games, also have 10 points. Third-placed Finland have seven points.

Spain rout Turkey

Mikel Merino scored a hat trick and Pedri added a brace as Spain routed Turkey 6-0 to lead Group E with six points from two matches.

“I’m proud of these players, of this national team, of how we are representing the country,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “This team keeps growing and growing, and I’m the first one to be surprised.”

Ferran Torres also scored for the defending European champions in the away victory.

Second-placed Georgia beat Bulgaria 3-0 and trails Spain by three points.

Germany finally

Germany picked up their first win in Group A, thanks to second-half goals by Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz in a 3-1 home win over Northern Ireland.

Germany, who had opened with a 2-0 loss at Slovakia, next hosts Luxembourg in Sinsheim on Oct. 10.

Also Sunday, Slovakia beat Luxembourg 1-0 to top the group with six points.Mbappé’s back

Belgium thrive

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku scored a pair of goals each as Belgium cruised to a 6-0 win over Kazakhstan in Brussels to move to second place in Group J.

Belgium have 10 points from four matches, one point less than North Macedonia, which routed Liechtenstein 5-0 in Skopje and remains undefeated in the group after five games — three wins and two draws.