‘Open to bat anywhere’: PBKS’ Connolly fired up for maiden IPL season

new delhi: Punjab Kings’ latest recruit Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly prides himself on being versatile and is open to batting at any position the team deems fit in his maiden IPL season next year.

Known for his aggressive batting, sharp fielding and handy left-arm spin, Connolly was snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 3 crore at the mini-auction earlier this month.

“I like to model my game on being able to be versatile in any position. So whether that’s at three, whether that’s in the middle, I’m happy to perform any role,” Connolly said at a virtual media interaction on Monday.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for Perth Scorchers, scoring two blistering fifties, in the ongoing Big Bash League batting at No. 3.

However, Punjab Kings are particularly keen on his ability to finish games and handle high-pressure situations, as highlighted by skipper Shreyas Iyer post the auction.

“I feel like I’m still learning the role at number three for the (Perth) Scorchers. It’s a role I enjoy. But if the role in the IPL is different, that’s totally understandable because it’s a world class team.

“To just be in the middle order would be sort of a nice opportunity just to sort of knuckle down and get to work in the middle-order,” he added.