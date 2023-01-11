ONGC organises Badminton coaching camp in Sivasagar

Nazira: ONGC’s gesture of inviting international ranked Badminton players to Sivasagar to hone the skills of the local players will be a stepping stone for a better sporting future, underscored DC Aditya Vikram Yadav on the occasion of inauguration of two-day coaching camp Chau-Lung-Syukapha Indoor Stadium Sivasagar.

The two-day camp was held by ONGC’s four international Badminton Players -Ashini Ponappa, Sourab Verma, Tarun Kona and V Diju -from Jan-7th & 8th, 2022. Such camps will help the aspiring players at regional level to know the nuances of the sporting challenges at highest levels of the game and ways to overcome them, Yadav added. Speaking on the occasion R K Sharma, ED-Asset Manager, Assam Asset, has underlined that ONGC has been nurturing talent in different

parts of the country and was awarded Rastriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar by Hon’ble President of India in 2020 for sports promotion. Around 50 players of Sivasagar and Nazira who played at various levels of Badminton

participated in the

camp.

These players were given suggestions on the aspects of balancing studies and sports, dietary regimen and technique improvement exercises.