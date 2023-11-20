One of Australia’s finest victories, says Gilchrist

Ahmedabad: India’s World Cup dream ended in a nightmare on Sunday when Australia hammered the hosts by six wickets for a record sixth title victory at the world’s largest cricket stadium here.

In what turned out to be a lopsided contest, this World Cup’s best team India suffered their only bad day in the tournament, with their star-studded side not being able to make a strong impact.

Travis Head struck a stunning 137 after taking a crucial catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma earlier in the game to be Australia’s anchor, while Marnus Labuschagne struck an unbeaten 58. Chasing 241 to win, Australia won with six wickets and seven overs to spare. “So proud of this Australian team and crew. So much goes into achieving what they have. To win another World Cup in the manner and circumstance they have is one of the finest victories in our sporting history I reckon. Time to celebrate,” wrote Australia’s former wicketkeeper and World Cup winner Adam Gilchrist on X (formerly Twitter). “Congratulations to Australia on a 6th ICCCWC title. Never discount them. An elite sporting culture and dominance continues (sic),” wrote former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop.

“Congratulations Australia for becoming the world champions. Aussies Aussie Aussie oi oi oi,” wrote Wasim Akram.

“Heartbreak for India but Rohit and his men must hold their heads high for a memorable run at the World Cup. One defeat does not define this team. Congrats to Australia for being crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time, and to Travis Head for a blistering century,” wrote

VVS Laxman.