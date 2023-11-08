‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semis

Mumbai: Batting on one leg, Glenn Maxwell used his bat like a butcher’s blade and produced an astonishing double century to singlehandedly lift Australia into another World Cup semi-final with a three-wicket win over Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 292, everyone at the Wankhede Stadium rubbed their eyes in disbelief as Australia slumped to 91 for 7 in 18.3 overs and staring at an annihilation.

But Maxwell had other ideas. With some slice of luck, he launched into an over-eager Afghan attack, smashing an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls with the help of 21 fours and 10 sixes to end the game in 46.5 overs.

With 12 points and a match left, Australia joined India (16 points) and South Africa (12 points) in the last four stage while 11 incredibly talented Afghanistan cricketers, who had almost ensured that their fairy tale story don’t reach its epilogue, found themselves on the wrong side of the result.

History will judge if the knock at Wankhede, in terms of match situation, could be termed the greatest in ODI cricket. Who knows, it could act as the perfect fuel for Australia to win their sixth World Cup.

Batting on one leg after suffering from cramps, Maxwell just used his strong core and stable base to practice range-hitting as Hashmatullaah Shahidi’s bowlers erred tactically, feeding him with length balls on slot which allowed him to just plonk his front-foot and use his brute strength to let them all land into the Wankhede stands.

There was practically no footwork required and Afghanistan bowlers didn’t alter the length for ones as Maxwell was an example of what stand and deliver means. The decision to keep Rashid Khan’s last spell for the back-end also backfired as Maxwell had skipper Pat Cummins for company, who channelised his “inner

Cheteshwar Pujara” (12 not out in 68 balls) in their record-breaking 202-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Once known as the ‘Big Show’, a demeaning term used to describe a young Maxwell’s early days of inconsistence, the cricket world on Tuesday witnessed what the coinage meant.

He was in unbearable pain, needing

extended medical time-outs even as Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott looked agitated standing on the boundary line.

Maxwell got up and played a reverse slog sweep off pacer Azmatullah Omarzai, 20 metres into the stands in the third man region. The more intense the pain, the more

brutal the assault as his final couple of sixes were less of slog and more of swatting a fly out of his presence with disdain.

He didn’t celebrate his hundred but had his arms raised once the win was achieved as he could smile

through pain.

Earlier, buoyed by Sachin Tendulkar’s encouraging words on the eve of the match, 21-year-old

Ibrahim Zadran etched his name in Afghanistan’s cricket history by scoring the country’s first ever World Cup hundred that propelled them to a

respectable 291 for 5.