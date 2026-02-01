One for Slam book

New delhi: Carlos Alcaraz kept his date with destiny on Sunday night, emerging as the youngest player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. At the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, the 22-year-old Spaniard produced a sublime tapestry of tennis to subdue Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in a gripping final that lasted three hours and two minutes.



Watched by former champion Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz came out smoking, showing both mettle and steel to quell the spirited challenge of the grand old man of tennis. When Djokovic’s forehand flew long on championship point, Alcaraz fell flat on his back—not in relief, but in the realisation of a long-cherished dream fulfilled on Melbourne’s hard courts.

A whirlpool of images flooded the minds of fans, especially memories of Friday’s semi-final, when Alcaraz looked down and out against Alexander Zverev. Cramping badly and in visible pain, the Spaniard somehow found a way to win against all odds. Social media later buzzed with reports from British doctors suggesting Alcaraz had consumed “pickle juice”—a mix of water, vinegar, salt and spices—to restore electrolytes and overcome intense cramps. How it worked continues to be dissected online.

There were no such issues in the final. Fit as a fiddle, Alcaraz played solid, high-class tennis, showcasing maturity beyond his years. His preparation for the grind in Australia stood out, reinforcing his pedigree on the biggest stage. After sealing victory, he warmly embraced Djokovic before sprinting to celebrate with the team that has shaped him.

Alcaraz’s journey here was not without turbulence. His split with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero late last December drew intense criticism. Yet Alcaraz was clear about what he wanted—and who he wanted next. Appointing Samuel Lopez as coach has paid rich dividends, culminating in a mission that has left the tennis world astounded.

With this triumph, Alcaraz joins an elite club—Don Budge, Fred Perry, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic—who have won all four Major titles.