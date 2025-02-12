One-day to remember

Ahmedabad: A robust batting show led by the Shubman Gill’s attractive century heralded India’s 142-run hammering of England in the third and final ODI as the hosts completed a dominant 3-0 sweep to culminate preparations for the Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

India ticked all the remaining boxes with vice-captain Gill (112) following up his twin fifties earlier in the series with a seventh ODI ton of his career while middle-order mainstays Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78) pushed India to a formidable 356 in the first innings.

The Indian bowlers then completed the England demolition job, bundling out the visitors for a mere 214 in 34.2 overs to complete a comprehensive victory — their second-largest in ODIs in terms of runs against a familiar opponent.

There was no change in the script for English, who came crashing down against spin after a sparkling start against pace, which was provided by the pair of Ben Duckett (34) and Phil Salt (24) in tow.

The slowness of the surface aided Indian bowlers as strike-making became difficult as the match progressed.

Duckett took charge of England’s response early on but played one shot too many. After smacking Arshdeep Singh (2/33) for four consecutive boundaries around the park in the fifth over, he again went after the left-arm seamer but was deceived by the ‘pace off’ knuckle ball.

From 84/2 after 10 overs, England’s resolve petered out as Indian bowlers tightened the screws with regular strikes and the visitors also lacked gumption.

Earlier, Gill anchored India’s innings en route his seventh ODI ton — 112 off 104 balls which also took his average past 60 in the format — while putting on two century stands with Kohli and Iyer to consolidate for India.

Brief scores: India: 356 all out in 50 overs (Gill 112, Iyer 78, Kohli 52; Rashid 4/64); England: 214 in 34.2 overs (Banton 38; Arshdeep 2/33, Rana 2/31, Axar 2/22).