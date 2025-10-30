One-day is all it takes

Navi Mumbai: Alive in the tournament by a touch of fortune, hosts India will search for a spark of magic reminiscent of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s legendary knock eight years ago as they take on the mighty Australia in a blockbuster Women’s World Cup semifinal here on Thursday.

Kaur’s 115-ball 171 not out at Derby, England, in 2017 semifinal against Australia was seminal moment which catapulted women’s cricket from the footnote to the headlines.

A victory over the seven-time world champions would not only ignite India’s campaign but also fuel belief that an elusive ICC crown is within reach.

For a team that has flirted with inconsistency, Thursday’s game offers India a chance to defeat one of sport’s most dominant sides.

India’s campaign has been as taxing as it can be for a World Cup host, especially when the team had its back pressed firmly against the wall following three defeats on the trot, from which they fought back to find a place in the semifinals. But then they lost a key batter in Pratika Rawal to injury.

There is no room for error now as India are left in the ring with each of those opponents who had outmatched them in league meetings.

But before they take the field, India will face some most pertinent questions on nailing their team combination.

The inclusion of the big-hitting Shafali Verma, who was neither in India’s plans nor among the six reserve players, indeed adds more fuel to the fire. But her record with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana -- 893 runs in 25 innings at 37.20 -- looks inferior to Rawal and Mandhana’s 1,799 runs in 23 innings at 78.21 as an opening pair. Should India pick Shafali, whose aggressive style could put pressure on the opponents and match Mandhana’s rich form and resolve to deliver rich results, or should they promote Harleen Deol in the opening slot in order to accommodate a sixth bowler? This, perhaps, is the toughest question the dressing room is facing.

Harleen’s 169 runs without a fifty in seven matches at 75.11 do not promise fireworks but her propensity of sticking to the crease can provide India solidity at the top and also give Mandhana a familiar cushion which Rawal provides.