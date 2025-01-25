On-song Jadeja scalps 12 as Saurashtra roll on

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja was unplayable on a spinners’ paradise and added another seven to his first innings five-for as Saurashtra all but ensured Delhi’s exit from Ranji Trophy with a 10-wicket victory inside two days in Group D, here Friday.

While the famed Indian batters were huge flops across games, all-rounder Jadeja showed why he is still menacing on tracks that offer significant help.

The hosts pounded Delhi by dismissing them for a mere 94 in 25.2 overs in their second innings. This was after Saurashtra did well enough to score 271. The 83-run first innings lead on a difficult track proved to be decisive.

A resolute Shardul Thakur played the rescue act to perfection for the star-studded but misfiring Mumbai as his second First-Class hundred brought the defending champions back from the brink in their Elite Group A clash against Jammu and Kashmir.

Having conceded a huge 86-run lead in the first innings, Mumbai were left tottering at 101/7 in the second innings when Thakur and Tanush Kotian put on a robust 173-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket to turn the tables on J&K. Mumbai reached 274/7 at stumps on Day 2, ahead by 188 runs with Thakur batting on 113 (119 balls, 13 fours) and Kotian on 58 not out off 119 balls with six fours.