MillenniumPost
Home > Sports > On-song Jadeja scalps 12 as Saurashtra roll on
Sports

On-song Jadeja scalps 12 as Saurashtra roll on

BY Agencies25 Jan 2025 12:36 AM IST

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja was unplayable on a spinners’ paradise and added another seven to his first innings five-for as Saurashtra all but ensured Delhi’s exit from Ranji Trophy with a 10-wicket victory inside two days in Group D, here Friday.

While the famed Indian batters were huge flops across games, all-rounder Jadeja showed why he is still menacing on tracks that offer significant help.

The hosts pounded Delhi by dismissing them for a mere 94 in 25.2 overs in their second innings. This was after Saurashtra did well enough to score 271. The 83-run first innings lead on a difficult track proved to be decisive.

A resolute Shardul Thakur played the rescue act to perfection for the star-studded but misfiring Mumbai as his second First-Class hundred brought the defending champions back from the brink in their Elite Group A clash against Jammu and Kashmir.

Having conceded a huge 86-run lead in the first innings, Mumbai were left tottering at 101/7 in the second innings when Thakur and Tanush Kotian put on a robust 173-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket to turn the tables on J&K. Mumbai reached 274/7 at stumps on Day 2, ahead by 188 runs with Thakur batting on 113 (119 balls, 13 fours) and Kotian on 58 not out off 119 balls with six fours.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X