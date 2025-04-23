On hot run, MI look to bulldoze SRH

Hyderabad: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope for a happy homecoming when they take on a resurrected Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday, eyeing a much-needed victory to revive their campaign in the Indian Premier League.

With only two wins in seven outings, SRH are in a desperate situation. Their power-packed batting has let them down more, while their bowlers are not making any strong impression either.

That SRH are a one-dimensional side has been proved by the manner in which they have struggled on slow and turning pitches. The Pat Cummins-led outfit has lost two home matches too.

Their four-wicket defeat to MI in Mumbai on a tricky Wankhede pitch with grip and turn was the most recent instance of their frailties being exposed in challenging conditions.

SRH batters thrive on flat wickets which produce high-scoring contests and having a favourable surface against MI would give them some breathing space. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will have their task cut out against MI.

For MI, it is a perfect opportunity to test their resurgence in an away game.

The five-time champions are coming off a massive nine-wicket hammering of Chennai Super Kings on a batting-friendly wicket on which they went over the line chasing a target near 180 with more than four overs to spare.

Rohit Sharma’s sensational 76 not out and Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 not out with signalled the return to form of MI’s two batting pillars.