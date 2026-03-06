On a night of momentum swings, India won the moments

mumbai: India’s seven-run victory over England in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be remembered less for the narrow margin and more for the manner in which control was gained, lost and regained across 40 overs of high-intensity cricket.



This was a semifinal played at extreme pace — tactically, emotionally and numerically — demanding precision from India at precisely the moments when England threatened to turn chaos into conquest.

The match was defined by India’s ability to win key passages rather than dominate the contest entirely. Their total of 253 was not merely imposing; it was carefully constructed. Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 off 42 balls provided the early velocity, ensuring England were chasing the game from the outset.

Equally important were the contributions around him. Ishan Kishan’s rapid 39, Shivam Dube’s muscular acceleration against spin, and late cameos from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma pushed the total beyond intimidating into psychologically oppressive territory.

Crucially, India never allowed England to bowl too many quiet overs in succession. Whenever bowlers such as Adil Rashid or the seamers attempted to apply the brakes, someone counterpunched. That sustained intent ensured England faced a target requiring relentless aggression rather than phases of consolidation.

England, to their credit, embraced the challenge.

The chase was remarkable for its fearlessness. Jacob Bethell’s century was an innings of rare clarity under pressure, as he struck cleanly against both pace and spin. England’s approach was simple — do not allow the asking rate to dictate caution.

Even after early setbacks — with Phil Salt and Harry Brook falling inside the Powerplay — England continued to attack. At several points, the required rate hovered above 13 an over, yet they remained within striking distance through calculated risk.

Ultimately, however, the decisive factor was India’s response under pressure.

When Bethell and Will Jacks built a threatening partnership and the equation briefly narrowed, India resisted the urge to retreat into defensive fields or predictable bowling plans. Instead, they produced moments of excellence.

The relay catch involving Axar Patel and Shivam Dube to dismiss Jacks was more than a piece of athletic brilliance; it was a moment of championship composure in a crucial phase. Jasprit Bumrah’s death over proved equally pivotal.