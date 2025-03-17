Omarzai’s arrival at Punjab Kings delayed due to personal reasons

New Delhi: Afghanistan all-rounder Azamatullah Omarzai’s arrival at Punjab Kings has been delayed due to personal reasons ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League. The foreign players of Punjab Kings are arriving from Monday onwards but Omarzai, the ICC ODI Player of the Year, would be able to join the squad only on May 20.

Punjab Kings play their season opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 25. The season also marks the start of captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting’s journey at Punjab Kings. Ponting linked up with the team in Dharamsala. The Indian players of the squad, including new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal, reached Chandigarh on Sunday night after a training camp in Dharamsala where they will play three home games this season.

Arshdeep Singh and captain Iyer have also joined the team.