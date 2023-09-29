Oman to host hockey Olympic Qualifier in place of Pakistan: FIH

Lausanne: Oman will now host one of the men’s hockey Olympic Qualifiers after the world body (FIH) withdrew the tournament from Pakistan due to infighting between the national federation and the country’s Sports Board.

The International Hockey Federation announced that tournament will be held in Muscat from January 15 to 21 next year.

The other three FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will be played in China (women’s - January 15-21 2024) and Spain (women’s and men’s - January 13-21).