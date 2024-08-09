Olympics: Shotputter Raven Saunders qualifies for final

Saint-Denis: It was Raven Saunders, of course — the theatrical American shot put standout who uses the pronouns they and them and brings their own distinctive style to every meet they attend.

Saunders qualified for the Olympic final Thursday, wearing a full-faced black mask and gold-hued sunglasses. Their hair was dyed neon green on one side and purple on the other. Saunders had gold grills covering their upper and lower teeth, along with long fingernails on their left hand that were bedazzled and in Team USA colors and the letters H-U-L-K.

This is Saunders’ alter ego once the shot put starts flying. Turning into “The Hulk” helps them feel like a superhero getting ready to hurl that 8.8-pound hunk of metal.

“I’m in full form,” Saunders said of their costume. “I had to remind the people, I am who I am.”

And that’s a threat to add another medal to the silver they took in Tokyo. And a mental-health advocate. And a role model. And a reminder to the world that the Olympics are a bridge that can reach well beyond sports.

“It is one way to make me stand out and encourage other women,” Saunders said of their shot-put persona. “A lot of younger athletes are coming through and they really push their own styles.”

After scratching on their first throw, they recorded 17.93 meters on their second and 18.62 on their final to ensure their spot in the final. As usual, it will be as interesting to see what Saunders wears as how far they throw. “I have something even better,” they said of what’s in store. At the medals ceremony in Tokyo, Saunders crossed their arms and formed an “X” with their wrists. Saunders explained the “X” stood for “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”