Olympic selection trials for shooting to be held at two venues from May 3

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will conduct the 2024 Paris Olympics selection trials for pistol and rifle events from May 3 and 23 onwards in New Delhi and Bhopal respectively.

A statement issued by the governing body for shooting sport in the country said that the first set of trials will take place at the Karni Singh ranges here from May 3, while the second set of trials will be held at Bhopal from May 23.

A total of four trials of two sets each will be held and the best three scores will be considered for arriving at the Final Average Score (FAS) to select the squad for the Olympics.

As per the amended criteria for selecting the squad for Paris, those who have earned Olympic quota places for the country in fire-arm events (50m rifle and 25m pistol) will have two bonus points added to their FAS, while in air gun events (10m air rifle and air pistol), one point will be added to their FAS.