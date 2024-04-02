Olympic build-up: Indian men’s hockey team heads to Australia for five-Test series

New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team has left for Australia to compete in a five-match Test series beginning April 6, a crucial assignment ahead of the Paris Olympics in July-August.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side left on Monday night.

The team has been in good form and recently won three out of its four matches during the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.

After the opening game on April 6, the series features matches on April 7, 10, 12 and 13.

It is essential for the Indian team to enhance their performance, build and check-through the improvement areas for the coming Paris Olympics, Hockey India stated in a press release.

“As we embark on this crucial tour to Australia, we are filled with determination and excitement.

The series presents an excellent opportunity for us to assess our strengths and areas for improvement ahead of the Paris Olympics,” Harmanpreet said before the side’s departure.

“We are fully committed to giving our best on the field and making every moment count.”

Vice-captain Hardik Singh stated that this tour holds immense significance for the team.

“We have been working hard as a team to refine our skills and strategies, and we are confident in our abilities. We are focused

on putting up a strong performance and making our country proud,” he said.

GOALKEEPERS: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

DEFENDERS: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali

MIDFIELDERS: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh.

FORWARDS: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek,

Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.