Olympian Dutee Chand teams up with ‘Mothers Against Vaping’

New Delhi: The ‘Mothers Against Vaping’, a united front of women fighting against the promotion of new-age tobacco devices, among Indian children and youth on Friday said that Dutee Chand will be supporting their cause.



Dutee Chand is a national sprint champion and an Olympian. Chand joins a group of sports icons and influential role models including Baichung Bhutia, Deepa Malik and Neha Dhupia who are supporting Mothers Against Vaping in their efforts against the scourge of vaping among the youth.

“This collaboration highlights the critical importance of addressing the health crisis among our children and youth and also emphasises the necessity of proactive measures to raise awareness and implement concrete steps for their protection against the harmful effects of new-age tobacco electronic devices. Chand’s support and involvement will shine a powerful spotlight on the issue and raise its awareness, visibility and impact,” the Mothers Against Vaping said in a statement.

The statement quoted Dutee Chand speaking about the need to highlight the devastating impact that vaping. “Today, we are sprinting ahead as a sporting nation. From athletics to chess, it is thrilling to see the rise of talented youngsters in diverse sports fields. But issues like harmful vaping habits among youngsters are setting us back so we must speak out against this trend.”