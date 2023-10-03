Ojas and Abhishek to contest archery final today

Hangzhou: From primitive days, mankind has seen the bow and arrow used to hunt prey. If in earlier days this was for food and also as a game, the very concept in sport today is scientific. At the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday, two Indians from two different generations turned on the heat in the Compound Archery Event.



It was only last month the Indians archers had done well in the World Championship. Yet, who would have imagined even in the wildest of dreams that two Indian archers would be contesting the individual final on Wednesday. Dreams became reality as Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deorale will go flat out against each other in a blistering final.

On a day when Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up proceedings in the T20 slam bang, whiz thud cricket match against Nepal, the archers also grabbed attention. This was high octane stuff from the two men from different generations competing against the best in Asia.

The focus was on Ojas, as he pulled of remarkable shots (plenty of 10s) for a perfect score of 150 against the Korean, Yong Jaewon. Fresh from his heroics in recent times, the 150-146 win was punctuated by seven shots in the inner ring, a perfect 10. How he did it is talent plus concentration. This is a sport where any sudden change in conditions can be killing. Maybe, the youngster sees nothing wrong these days and “hunts” down his opponents with vengeance.

After all, Korea has great depth and tradition in the sport of archery. People can crib the Indians are not doing well in recurve, but to be gung ho in at least one discipline of archery is vital. A Khelo India product, Ojas Pravin Deothale from Maharashtra has been knocking on the doors of greatness over the last two years. For India, competing and winning in the Asian Games is important.

Ojas began his sporting career in roller skating. Soon, the Nagpur born boy was put into archery and spent even his days during the Covid pandemic in training. He has enormous discipline and is focused only on his sport and not wasting time on social media. Perhaps, that dedication saw him bloom on Tuesday in a surcharged atmosphere.

So, will the pressure be on Ojas or seasoned pro Abhishek in the final? Abhishek is a master of patience and being in the sport for so long. In Incheon, South Korea, at the 2014 Asian Games, Abhishek had won individual silver and team gold.

During this competition in Hangzhou, Abhishek has not been in peak form. That is a bit deceptive, though. He uses his experience very well and keeps fighting back, in a counter punch mode. On Tuesday, Abhishek, aged 34, was a picture of confidence against his Korean opponent. His scoreline read 147-145 against top seed Joe Jahoon from South Korea. It was a razor sharp contest in all ways to beat the top seed.

How the two archers of different styles from different eras will capture the imagination of fans on Wednesday will be interesting. Ojas is on a hot streak, no doubting that. Yet, can experience matter for Abhishek? In Compound Archery, the levering bow uses cables and pulleys to bend the “limbs.” It’s good for all weather.

This branch of archery is technical, more modern in terms of material used for constructing the bow. Adapting to it and energy transfer while releasing the bow is more precision.

On Tuesday, there was more cheer for India in archery as Jyothi Surekha Vennam barged into the individual final to assure India a silver medal. She defeated Aditi Swami 149-146 in a match which brought out the best from

both archers.