Odisha’s second-half blitz blows away Aizawl

Manjeri: Odisha FC registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Aizawl FC in their second match of the Super Cup at the Payyanad Stadium here on Thursday.

The victory fetched three points for Odisha, who have four points from two matches and are leading Group B, while Aizawl FC are yet to open their account. It was a tale of two halves between Aizawl and Odisha, as they were evenly matched in the first 45 minutes. Both the sides shared more or less equal amount of ball possession as well as goal-scoring chances.

The first chance fell to Odisha centre-back Narender Gahlot, who failed to keep his header from a corner kick in the 16th minute on the target.

Over the next 15 minutes, Aizawl took control of the game and twice came close to scoring. On both occasions, Hruaitea was the player with the chances, his volleyed effort from a corner in the 20th minute flying just wide of the post.

In the 28th minute, Hruaitea had a golden opportunity to put his side in the lead but couldn’t get a touch on the ball at the mouth of the goal.

Just before the break, Odisha winger Isak Vanlalruatfela found himself in space with only Vanlalhriatpuia to beat. But the goalkeeper did well to parry his shot away and ensure they went into the break level. The very first chance in the second half once again fellIsak’s

way.