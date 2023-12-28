Odisha to face ASEAN Zone champ in Inter Zone semis

Kuala Lumpur: Indian Super League side Odisha FC has been pitted against a yet to be determined ASEAN Zone champions in the Inter Zone semi-final of the ongoing AFC Cup during a draw ceremony here on Thursday. Odisha FC had emerged victorious in the AFC Cup South Zone, having beaten Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in their final Group D encounter earlier this month.

Four teams -- Central Coast Mariners FC (Australia), Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia), Macarthur FC(Australia) and Sabah FC (Malaysia) -- are vying for the ASEAN Zone champions honour.

The ASEAN Zone final will take place on February 22 and the winner will face Odisha FC in the Inter Zone semi-final, which will be a double-leg affair.

The opening leg will take place on March 6 or 7 at the home of the ASEAN Zone champions, followed by the return leg at the=Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar onMarch 13 or 14.