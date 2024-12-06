Odisha FC’s home scoring streak ends after goalless draw against Mumbai City

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League here on Thursday as the Juggernauts were unable to find the back of the net for the first time in a home game after 10 matches.

The game began on a positive note for the Juggernauts, as they stepped on the offensive right from the onset to assert their gameplay into the proceedings.

Their dynamic frontline means that Odisha FC can often put together multiple gameplays that break the backline of their adversaries, and Diego Mauricio was pretty inventive in one such approach of his in the ninth minute.

The fleet-footed Brazilian received the ball with his back on the goal, but showed great agility in turning around and finding sufficient space to take an effort at finding the back of the net.

However, Mauricio didn’t find any of his teammates in a promising position near to the goal, and hence backed his instincts to unleash a cracking effort from distance, which had some venom in it but whisked past the target. Though it didn’t open the scoring, the shot surely did alert the Mumbai City FC defence.