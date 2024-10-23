Odisha FC see off East Bengal FC in Indian Super League

Bhubaneswar: Hosts Odisha FC rolled past East Bengal FC with a 2-1 victory to register their second win of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Tuesday.

Seasoned stars Roy Krishna (22nd minute) and Mourtada Fall (69th) found the back of the net once each to overcome the penalty kick goal scored by East Bengal FC striker Dimitrios Diamantakos (45+4) in the added time of the first half.

With this loss, the Red and Gold Brigade succumbed to their sixth successive defeat this ISL season and a second consecutive one under new head coach Oscar Bruzon.

The stage for the same was set up by the indomitable Krishna in the 22nd minute, as the Fijian forward scored his fourth goal against East Bengal FC in the competition.

Livewire youngster Isak Vanlalruatfela was given plenty of space on the left flank when he launched a slightly long-ranged through delivery for Krishna.

The striker was in the right place at the right time to pierce through the visitors’ backline. He collected the ball at ease, marched forward and mastered the 1v1 situation with East Bengal FC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to land the ball in the bottom right corner.

Odisha FC held on to that lead dearly until midfielder Thoiba Singh floundered and handled the ball in the penalty area as the first half was about to draw to an end. The referee handed a spot kick to East Bengal and up stepped Diamantakos to snap his scoreless streak and net for the first time in five ISL matches.

With his left foot, he deposited the ball into the bottom right corner, past a fully stretched Amrinder Singh.

In the second half, Odisha FC regained control over the proceedings, and Lobera’s trusted lieutenants Fall and Ahmed Jahouh yet again answered his call.

A free-kick on the inside channel of the right flank was sufficient for the duo to turn the tables as Jahouh’s impeccable delivery

was directed accurately to Fall, who nodded the ball home and secured the lead back for his team in the 69th minute.

Matters got further complicated for East Bengal when Provat Lakra was sent off for a second yellow card in the 76th minute for a tackle on Jahouh. Being a man down, they were unable to catch up with a well-coordinated Odisha FC unit, who walked away with three points in their bag.