Odisha FC secure AFC Women’s Champions League group stage berth

New Delhi: Odisha FC have secured AFC Women’s Champions League Group Stage berth, by topping their preliminary round in Zarqa, Jordan.

Making their international debut, the Indian Women’s League champions first defeated Lion City Sailors FC (Singapore) 4-1 before notching a hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts Etihad Club on Saturday to qualify for the Group Stage of Asia’s elite women’s club competition.

A brace from 19-year-old Lynda Kom Serto and two own goals paved the way for Odisha FC’s 4-1 win over the Singapore outfit.

With Etihad Club winning 5-0 against Lion City Sailors in the next match, Odisha FC required nothing less than three points against the Jordanian champions to qualify from the group.

Expectedly, it started as a close contest but the Juggernauts managed to take a 1-0 lead at half-time thanks to Jennifer Kankam Yeboah’s 27th-minute goal after she was released in space by Neha.

However, Etihad Club found the equaliser in the 57th minute via Jordan’s all-time top-scorer Maysa Jbarah, who scored with a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

But Odisha FC were not to be denied. They found their second goal in the 70th minute, with Lynda picking out Yeboah, who took advantage of an error in judgement by the Etihad goalkeeper, before slotting it into the back of an empty net.