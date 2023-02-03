Odisha FC play out 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin

Chennai: Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC to move back to sixth place in the Indian Super League table here on Thursday.

Odisha (22 points) now have a point ahead of Bengaluru FC, while Chennaiyin FC are five points behind them in eighth. Chennaiyin FC began the game on the front foot, challenging Odisha FC with a high press. After a period of minor threats, they finally found space down the right from where Anirudh Thapa found Vincy Barretto’s diving header in the 19th minute.

But, Amrinder Singh made the first of his three big saves in the game.