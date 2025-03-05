Odisha FC meet Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: Odisha FC will play Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League match here Wednesday, hoping to collect full points as the race for the last play-offs spot has gained steam.

Jamshedpur FC have already qualified for the playoffs and are fourth in the table with 38 points from 22 games on the back of 12 wins and two draws. Odisha FC are preparing for their final fixture, placed seventh with 30 points from 23 outings thus far. A win against Jamshedpur will see them reach 33 points. They are the fourth-highest scoring team this season.