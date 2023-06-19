Odisha CM to give ₹1 crore to football team for victory

Bhubaneswar: After India’s victory of the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Odisha, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the men’s football team.

India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri’s 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte’s strike to beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final and lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Kaling Stadium on Sunday night.

“It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India,” Patnaik said in a statement after closing ceremony.

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey thanked the Odisha government. mpost

for successfully hosting the tournament.

“We couldn’t have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament,” he

said.