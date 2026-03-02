Odisha, Chennaiyin share points in Indian Super League

Bhubaneswar: A second-half header from captain Carlos Delgado ensured Odisha FC earn a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Sunday.

Odisha FC are provisionally ninth in the standings with two points, while Chennaiyin FC are placed 11th with one point.

Odisha left-back Saviour Gama was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Odisha FC head coach TG Purushottaman named an unchanged starting XI from the previous match. Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda, meanwhile, made two changes, introducing Farukh Choudhary and Maheson Singh.

The contest began at a slow pace, with both sides probing for openings but lacking precision in the final third.

The first meaningful opportunity arrived in the 14th minute when Odisha’s left winger Isak Ralte broke down the left in a swift counterattack, but his left-footed effort from inside the box drifted wide of the far post.

Chennaiyin responded in the 25th minute as striker Iñigo Martín’s right-footed effort from the right side of the box was blocked by defender Saviour Gama.

Five minutes later, centre-back Pritam Kotal rose to meet Alberto Noguera’s corner, but headed wide of the target. Martín continued to threaten, firing just over from the centre of the box in the 34th minute.

Odisha nearly found the breakthrough in the 41st minute when Rahim Ali attempted a speculative shot from outside the box, but his effort sailed high and wide.

Chennaiyin broke the deadlock at the stroke of half-time. In the second minute of added time, Farukh Choudhary delivered a precise corner from the left, and the unmarked Elsinho rose highest to power a header into the net, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The hosts responded immediately. Rahul KP’s left-footed effort from the right was acrobatically saved by Mohammad Nawaz at the top left corner. From the resulting set-piece, Rahim headed wide before Rahul’s follow-up header was blocked, as Odisha went into the interval trailing by a goal.

The second half resumed in similar fashion, with neither side able to carve out clear-cut chances early on. Chennaiyin’s substitute Imran Khan tried his luck in the 60th minute with a left-footed attempt from the right, but the shot sailed just over the bar.

The equaliser arrived from a set-piece in the 68th minute. After Isak won a free-kick near the halfway line, midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring delivered a deep ball into the area. Captain Carlos Delgado rose above the defence and guided a header into goal to level the scores at 1-1. Chennaiyin looked to restore their advantage soon after.