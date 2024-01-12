NZ win against Pak by 46 runs in first T20

Auckland: Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson made brisk half-centuries to propel New Zealand to a 46-run win over Pakistan Saturday in the first of five Twenty20 Internationals.

Mitchell blasted 61 from 27 balls, following Williamson who scored 57 from 42 as New Zealand made 226 for eight after being sent in, the highest-ever total against Pakistan in a T20 international.

Pakistan had a chance as long as Babar Azam was at the crease. But, when he was out for 57 in the 16th over, the size of the run chase became insurmountable. The tourists finally were all out for 180 in 18 overs.

Tim Southee took four for 25 for New Zealand to become the first bowler from any nation to claim 150 wickets in T20 Internationals. Williamson’s 18th half-century in T20s came in difficult circumstances. Batting first drop, he came to the crease on only the third ball of the New Zealand innings after Devon Conway was out for a first-ball duck.

He also lacked recent time in the middle after missing New Zealand’s recent T20 series against Bangladesh as he continues a controlled return from the serious knee injury he suffered while playing in the Indian Premier League in April. Williamson also was in the shadow early of Finn Allen who smashed 35 from 15 balls at the top of the order, including 24 runs 6, 4, 4, 4, 6 from the second over bowled by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.