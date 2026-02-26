NZ thrash SL, close in on semis berth

Colombo: Co-hosts Sri Lanka were on Wednesday knocked out of T20 World Cup as Rachin Ravindra grabbed a career-best 4/27 in a splendid all-round display to power New Zealand to a comprehensive 61-run victory in their Super Eights clash here.

Cole McConchie justified his selection with a composed unbeaten 31 off 23 balls (3x4, 2x6) while skipper Mitchell Santner came into his own with a 26-ball 47 (2x4, 4x6) as the duo stitched a match-defining 84-run seventh wicket stand off 47 balls to lift New Zealand to 168/7 after Sri Lanka opted to bowl.

After allowing the Kiwis to score 70 runs in the last four overs, Sri Lanka, who had collapsed for 95 against England in their Super Eights opener, suffered yet another batting meltdown.

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka could only score 107/8 with Ravindra -- who also made 32 with the bat -- leading the spin charge after pacer Matt Henry rocked the islanders in the powerplay with a sensational bowling display of 2-1-3-2. New Zealand next face England in their concluding Super Eights fixture here on Friday, while Pakistan take on the already-eliminated Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday.