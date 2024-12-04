NZ penalised WTC points, drop to 5th in table

Dubai: New Zealand’s aspirations of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final suffered a setback after they were docked three penalty points due to slow over-rate against

England leading to a drop in the ranking table, the ICC stated on Tuesday.

The deduction is a welcome news for India, who enjoy pole position with 61.11 percentage points.

New Zealand now have a points percentage of 47.92 percent and can only move as high as 55.36 per cent with victories from their remaining two fixtures against

England.