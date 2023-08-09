NZ haven’t ruled out Williamson from WC

New Zealand have not ruled out the recovering Kane Williamson from the ODI World Cup in India even if it means missing the first few fixtures. Head coach Gary Stead and the team management are optimistic about Williamson’s recovery.

The star batter hasn’t played any cricket since March when he ruptured the ACL in his right knee while fielding for Gujarat Titans. He underwent surgery in April and has recently begun training and batting in the nets. The 33-year-old is also set to link up with the team during its series against England next month ahead of the World Cup.

“Kane’s working on a day-by-day, week-by-week process and we’ve been really clear and careful with him that we don’t look too far ahead and get expectations too big or not big enough at times as well,” Stead told reporters on Wednesday.

“We will take every measure we can to make sure that we get the medical advice that lines up and he’s where we want him to be before we make that call on whether he goes (to India for the World Cup) or not.”