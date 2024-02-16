NZ beat SA by seven wickets in second Test

Hamilton: Kane Williamson made 133 in an unbroken partnership of 152 with Will Young to lead New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over South Africa on the fourth day of the second test Friday and to its first-ever series win over the Proteas.

Williamson scored centuries in both innings of the first test which New Zealand won by 281 runs.

South Africa took a 31-run first innings lead in the second test and extended that to 267 when it made 235 in its second innings. New Zealand reached 40-1 before stumps on day three.