Numero Bruno

Wolverhampton: Bruno Fernandes scored two goals and made another as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton 4-1 to move into the top six of the English Premier League.

Fernandes’ first-half goal was cancelled out on the stroke of half time by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde but Bryan Mbeumo restored United’s lead early in the second half on Monday.

Mason Mount added a third in the 62nd minute before Fernandes rounded off a comprehensive victory with an 82nd-minute penalty.

It was the eighth defeat in a row for Wolves and saw sixth-place United move on to 25 points, level with Chelsea, who are fifth.

Wolves remain bottom of the table with two points, eight adrift of the team above it, Burnley.

“We got ourselves back in the game but, with the goals we conceded, you’re never going to get anything out of a game of football,” Wolves coach Rob Edwards said.

“There’s a nervousness and I can understand it but, in the big moments in the game, we insisted on giving the ball back to them. We’re getting punished and we’ve got to try and improve and be consistent – but it’s not going to be a quick turnaround.”

Although United has been consistently inconsistent all season, it came into the game as heavy favourites against a team that has one of the worst starting records of any Premier League side at this stage of the campaign. Thousands of Wolves fans boycotted the first 15 minutes in a coordinated protest at the ownership of the club by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

AC Milan back on top

turin: A second-half double from substitute Christian Pulišic gave AC Milan a come-from- behind 3-2 win over Torino and swept it back to the top of Italy’s Serie A.

Weekend wins for title rivals Napoli and Internazionale left Milan in third and it knew three points were required to return to the summit. However, it was 2-0 down after 17 minutes on Monday. agencies

