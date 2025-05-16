Now, WTC winners to get $3.6 million prize money

Dubai: The winners of the 2025 World Test Championship will be richer by $3.6 million, more than double of what was awarded in the previous edition.

Australia had received $1.6 million for winning the final against India in 2023. The 2025 final will be played between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s from June 11.

The losing finalists will earn $2.1 million while runners-up of the previous two editions got $800,000. “The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritise Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition,” said the ICC in a statement.