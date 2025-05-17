Now playing: IPL

Kolkata: After a week-long suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, action resumes with a blockbuster encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

With the race for playoffs spots heating up, the clash promises high drama — and possibly high rainfall.

RCB, perched comfortably on 16 points, will look to seal their playoffs berth with a win. While a loss won’t knock them out, it could hamper their chances of finishing in the top two, which guarantees a crucial extra opportunity in the knockout stages.

KKR, meanwhile, are in a must-win territory. A loss would see them crash out of the competition, joining Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the eliminated column.

For the Knight Riders, the odds are stacked a little higher. Star players Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell have returned home due to injuries, leaving significant gaps in the squad. Their absence opens the door for Manish Pandey, especially if Venkatesh Iyer isn’t declared match-fit. The onus will now fall on the experienced core — Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh — to rediscover their match-winning form.

The bowling attack too must step up, especially after a disappointing outing in their last appearance, where the spinners struggled for rhythm.

RCB come into the match with momentum and depth. While Rajat Patidar’s fitness remains under observation, the team boasts a fearsome batting line-up including Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Krunal Pandya.

However, the majority of the spotlight will be on Kohli following his Test retirement.

For KKR to counter, contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ramandeep Singh

With Phil Salt potentially opening again and Krunal offering all-round strength, RCB appear well-balanced. Their bowling unit, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi and Krunal, adds bite to their attack. However, a major twist looms in the form of the weather. According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru is expected to be lashed by heavy thunderstorms on the matchday.