Now, ad hoc committee to run boxing affairs

new delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday constituted a five-member ad hoc committee to oversee the affairs of boxing in the country after the national federation failed to hold elections on time.

The IOA also asked the ad hoc panel, to be headed by former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) treasurer Madhukant Pathak, to hold Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections at the earliest.

“IOA has been closely monitoring the administrative affairs of the Boxing Federation of India. As per the governing norms, elections to BFI were to be conducted on or before 02 February 2025. Despite the prescribed timeline, the elections have not been held, resulting in administrative instability within the federation,” IOA president PT Usha wrote in an office order. “In view of the above and in accordance with the authority vested in the IOA, an Ad hoc Committee is hereby constituted to oversee the affairs of the Indian Boxing Federation and ensure the smooth functioning of its activities until the conduct of free and fair elections..”

The other members of the panel are Rajesh Bhandari (vice-chairman), DP Bhatt, boxer Shiva Thapa and Virendra Singh Thakur. The IOA chief said that her office has received numerous complaints from stakeholders, regarding the non-participation of Indian boxers in various important national/international events in recent months.