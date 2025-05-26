Not saying I’m done, not saying I’m coming back: Dhoni

Ahmedabad: True to his inimitable style, Mahendra Singh Dhoni kept the world guessing on his IPL future, saying he will now enjoy his bike rides in Ranchi and will take his own sweet time to decide whether he will come back next season.

Chennai Super Kings’ ordinary season gave fodder to speculations that the side may go in for a complete overhaul in the coming season and the iconic Dhoni will not be around even as a batter.

“It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there’s no hurry. Need to keep my body fit. You have to be at your best,” Dhoni said after CSK’s huge 83-run win over Gujarat Titans.

The 43-year-old dropped himself in the batting order, getting to hit only a few balls and could not make the desired impact this season.

So, a question about his future was inevitable after the team’s last league game here. Dhoni said lack of performance can never be his reason for taking the retirement decision.

“If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. I will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide,” he said.

Dhoni hoped that CSK would have a good season next year when Ruturaj Gaikwad returns from his injury and joked that only his skipper’s age makes him look old.

“Ruturaj doesn’t need to worry about too many things next season. He will fit into one of those roles. You feel old. He is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am old,” he said. Talking about the forgettable 2025 IPL season, Dhoni admitted that batting let them down.

“We didn’t have a good season, it was one of those perfect performances (vs GT). We haven’t caught very well, but the catching was good today. When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings.

“I was worried about the batting department. We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill.”

GT skipper Shubman Gill, who has been given the reins of India’s Test side, said they lost the game in the power play, losing three wickets. “We never really came back. Chasing 230 is always a tricky target. Teams already eliminated have nothing to lose and they come out all guns blazing. We weren’t able to stay calm under pressure and I think we gave in to pressure.