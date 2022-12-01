Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at WC

Doha: When Belgium's "Golden Generation" meets Croatia's accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won't be much room on the field for younger players.

Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished third in 2018, each rely on a vast array of experienced players.

Croatia's 20-year-old Jo ko Gvardiol and 25-year-old Nikola Vla ic, plus Belgium's 21-year-old Charles De Ketelaere, are some of the exceptions with Belgium's 21-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards.

Nicknamed "Little Pep" because of the similarities between his last name and that of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, the physical Gvardiol has already become a fixture at center back for Croatia and Leipzig, which recently extended his contract to 2027.

Despite the contract extension, Gvardiol has been linked with a possible to transfer to Chelsea, where he could join Croatia teammate Mateo Kovacic. "At the age of 20 he has demonstrated that he can play at a great level," Kovacic said. "He just needs to continue doing that." Nikola Vla ic, the younger brother of former high jump world champion Blanka Vla ic, usually plays as an attacking midfielder. But on a Croatia team featuring the likes of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Kovacic in midfield, Vla ic is used as a winger.

Statistically one of best midfielders in Serie A this season with Torino, where he is on loan from West Ham, Vla ic is often involved in the buildup to goals and also puts a lot of shots on target. Vla ic exited Croatia's opening 0-0 draw with Morocco at halftime after picking up a knock, but returned as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Canada.