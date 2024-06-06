Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen

Stavanger: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down fighting against top seed Magnus Carlsen of Norway while his elder sister defeated overnight sole leader Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the eighth round of Norway chess tournament here. With the win, Carlsen stretched his lead to a full point over Hikaru Nakamura of United States, who lost to Firouzja Alireza of France.

Meanwhile, World champion Ding Liren of China’s dismal run continued as he lost to Fabiano Caruana of United States.

With just two rounds to go in the six-player double round-robin tournament, Carlsen has 14.5 points ahead of Nakamura on 13.5. Praggnanandhaa on 12 is in third spot, a full point clear

of Alireza. Caruana is on nine occupying the fifth spot while Liren seemed to have resigned to his fate in this event being distant last on 4.5 points.