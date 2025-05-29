Norway Chess: Gukesh incurs 2nd loss in 2 days

Stavanger: World champion D Gukesh finds himself in deep trouble as compatriot Arjun Erigaisi broke through his defences in the second round to move into joint lead, while Hikaru Nakamura stunned Magnus Carlsen in the Armageddon tie-break on an eventful day in the Norway Chess here.

Labelled as the favourite in the six-player double round-robin ‘Open’ category, Gukesh is scraping the bottom of the points table having lost the opening two rounds. World No. 4 Indian Erigaisi has emerged the joint leader with American Grandmaster Nakamura on 4.5 points, who defeated world No.1 Carlsen in the Armageddon after their classical game ended in a draw.

In the women’s section, Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk claimed a win over two-time world rapid champion Koneru Humpy. The Ukrainian gained a structural advantage from the opening and methodically increased the pressure. Eventually, Koneru who made

the last mistake.