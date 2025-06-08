Norway Chess: Carlsen in seventh heaven as Gukesh lets it slip away

Stavanger: World champion D Gukesh committed a costly blunder against American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in the final round to finish third, as five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen clinched a record-extending seventh Norway Chess title here.

Gukesh, after being in a disadvantageous position against 2018 Norway Chess champion Fabiano Caruana, tried to stage a late comeback but ran out of time and committed a blunder, instantly realising his chances had slipped away.

Gukesh offered a handshake, grimaced, closed his eyes, and buried his face in both hands in frustration.

It was a golden opportunity for the young Indian world champion to win his maiden Norway Chess title in only his second appearance, after a roller-coaster tournament that saw him start on a poor note before turning things around with impressive Classical wins over Magnus Carlsen, compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, and China’s Wei Yi. Defending champion Carlsen, who was the overnight leader with 15 points after Round 9, ended the tournament with 16 points after fashioning the great escape against GM Erigaisi and steering the game to a draw in the 10th round on Friday.

Gukesh finished third -- the same as in the 2023 edition -- with 14.5 points, while Caruana was second with 15.5 points. Erigaisi finished fifth with 13 points.

In fact, had Gukesh managed to draw his game against the American Grandmaster, he would have secured the title—provided Carlsen had lost his Classical encounter against Erigaisi. “I don’t know what to say, like I kind of provoked him (Erigaisi) into concrete action and then I obviously missed something pretty big. But I thought I was doing well when he completely out-calculated me and I just had to yeah fight for my life,” said Carlsen.

In the women’s section, overnight leader Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine won the title with 16.5 points despite an Armageddon tiebreak loss to India’s R Vaishali in the final round.