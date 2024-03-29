Nortje will take time to get better after injury lay-off: DC bowling coach Hope

Jaipur: Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes feels that the team’s under-fire pace spearhead

Anrich Nortje will get better with time having recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after six months.

Nortje was taken to the cleaners by Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag at the death as he went for 48 in his four overs on Thursday night.

RR won the IPL match by 12 runs while defending 185 for 5.

Nortje had been out of cricket since September and came into IPL having played just three domestic

T20 games earlier this month and failed to nail the

yorkers or bowl the hard lengths that he is known for.

“I won’t say too much bad about the bowlers. They just tried to execute.

It was a good first half with the ball but got away from us a little bit in the last five overs,” Hopes said after his team’s 12-run loss to RR, where the complexion

changed during the last part of their bowling

innings.