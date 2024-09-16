NorthEast United FC clash against Mohammedan SC

Kolkata: Reigning Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC will start their Indian Super League campaign by playing against the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Monday.

Mohammedan SC won the I-League 2023-24 campaign to earn their place in the ISL, whereas the Highlanders had finished the previous season in the top-tier at the seventh spot.

“We want to absorb the ISL experience,” Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov is not putting huge expectations on his players right now.

He instead wants them to take a feel of the league, embrace a fighting spirit, and improve as they move ahead in the year. “First, we need to make a strong team for the ISL. We understand how strong this competition is. We will be playing against many good Indian and foreign players.