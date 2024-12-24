NorthEast United FC beat Hyderabad FC in ISL

Hyderabad: NorthEast United FC came from two goals behind to secure a 5-2 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Monday.

Hyderabad FC, who had conceded six goals post the 60th minute mark this season prior to this match, added three more to that tally as NorthEast United FC struck thrice in the final 30-odd minutes. Hyderabad FC pressed on the offensive from the beginning, as Edmilson Correia took the onus with a solo effort in the

fifth minute.

He dazzled into the box from the left flank and beat challenges from Dinesh Singh and Asheer Akhtar with some quick footwork to drill the ball into the bottom left

corner.