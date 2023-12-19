North Bengal Committee, The Bengal Chamber organise football tournament for schools, colleges and universities

Siliguri: The North Bengal Committee and The Sports Development Committee of The Bengal Chamber have organised a 5- A -Side Football tournament for schools, colleges and universities in which The Lime Light Senior Secondary School has emerged as winners.



The two-days event was held at the Techno World School ground in Siliguri. Eight schools participated in the tournament. The participant teams include Techno India Group Public School (2 teams), Delhi Public School, Siliguri, Auxilum Convent School, Lime Light Senior Secondary School, Bagdogra, Birla Divya Jyoti School, Army Public School (Sukna), and Doon Heritage School.

After the knock off matches the semi-finalists were Techno India Group Public School, Delhi Public School, Siliguri and Lime Light Senior Secondary School, Bagdogra and Army Public School (Sukna).

The Lime Light Senior Secondary School, Bagdogra picked up the Winner’s Trophy against the Army Public School (Sukna). The prizes were handed over to the teams by Subrata Dutta, Chairperson, Sports Development

Committee, BCC&I Chairman, The Indian Football Association & MD, The George Telegraph Group,Tanmay Banerjee, Co-Chair, Sports Development Committee, BCC&I & Director, RT Network Solutions Pvt Ltd., Debdut Roy Chowdhury, Director, Techno India Group, Bhaskar Roy, Vice

President Techno India Group, Mira Bhattacharya, Director Techno India Group World School and

Manab Pal, Managing Director Shree Balaji Group and Managing Committee Member, The Bengal

Chamber.